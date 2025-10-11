Super Dancer Chapter 5 Winner Name: Who Will Win Super Dancer 5 Finale? Top 6 Finalists Are...

Photo Credit: Sony TV PR Image/ Sony TV Instagram and X Handle

Super Dancer Chapter 5 winner name: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, it's time for the clash of the Titans in Super Dancer season 5 as the contestants will battle it out for the winner's trophy. Viewers need to brace themselves for an exciting finale episode as the makers have promised blockuster entertainment.

When the show started, our khabri revealed that the channel and the production house ensured that the season became a hit as Super Dancer 5 returned after four years.

"The channel and the production house have left no stone unturned to make the new season a memorable affair. The bar has been raised as the quality of dancing will be taken a notch higher in Super Dancer season 5. The contestants will no longer have to just perform, they have to deliver their best shot to impress the audience. While the judges are there to guide the contestants, the child prodigies don't need any introduction. They are social media stars, and now, they will shake a leg on the dance floor, entertaining the viewers," an industry source exclusively told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Take a Poll

"12 contestants will battle it out on the dance floor, competing for the winner's trophy. Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Marzi will judge the contestants, and share their valuable guidance to the kids. The channel and the production house have raised the stakes in the new season, offering blockbuster entertainment to the viewers," the khabri added.

WHO WILL WIN SUPER DANCER CHAPTER 5 FINALE? TOP 6 FINALISTS NAME| SEASON 5 WINNER IS...

A reliable source told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "The new season of Super Dancer received love from the audience, and now, it's time for the declaration of the results. The top six finalists are competing for the winner's trophy, and one of them will take home the winner cash prize money."

Wondering who are the top six finalists of Super Dancer season 5?

Apsara, Adhyashree, Sukriti, Aditi, Somansh and Namish have emerged as the final six contestants of Super Dancer Chapter 5. They are all set to showcase their dance moves in the last episode of the reality show, promising to take the audience on a roller coaster ride.