Super Dancer Chapter 5 Winner Prize Money: What Aadhyayasree Upadhyay & Sukriti Paul Earned In Finale?

Super Dancer Chapter 5 winner prize money: Aadhyayasree Upadhyay and Sukriti Paul have created history by winning Super Dancer Chapter 5. What a blockbuster grand finale episode it was! From power-packed performances to nerve-wrecking moments, Super Dancer season 5 finale episode was loaded with entertainment, entertainment and oodles of entertainment.

Before the grand finale, a reliable source told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "The new season of Super Dancer received love from the audience, and now, it's time for the declaration of the results. The top six finalists are competing for the winner's trophy, and one of them will take home the winner cash prize money."

WHO WON SUPER DANCER CHAPTER 5 (SEASON 5)- WINNERS NAME REVEALED?

Apsara, Adhyashree, Sukriti, Aditi, Somansh and Namish, the final six contestants of Super Dancer Chapter 5, competed for the winner's trophy of the show. In the end, two contestants secured the trophy and the winner prize money. It's time to send congratulatory messages to Adhyashree and Sukriti as they have emerged as the winners of the show.

When the show started, our khabri revealed, "The channel and the production house have left no stone unturned to make the new season a memorable affair. The bar has been raised as the quality of dancing will be taken a notch higher in Super Dancer season 5. The contestants will no longer have to just perform; they have to deliver their best shot to impress the audience. While the judges are there to guide the contestants, the child prodigies don't need any introduction. They are social media stars, and now, they will shake a leg on the dance floor, entertaining the viewers.

SUPER DANCER CHAPTER 5 WINNER PRIZE (CASH) MONEY: WHAT WINNER EARNED?

The official Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television shared a post to congratulate the winners. The caption for the post read, "Our Divas won the show and our hearts!" Fans have flooded the comments section with their messages and posts.

Wondering what is the winner prize money for Super Dancer 2025? Aadhyashree and Sukriti won Rs 10 lakh as the winner cash money. The two child prodogies were awarded with the winner cash prize money, and sponsored gifts from the channel and the sponsors associated with the show.

Super Dancer Chapter 5 will be replaced by Indian Idol season 16 from October 18 at 8pm on weekends on Sony Entertainment Television.