Superstar Rajinikanth Supports Trailblazer B.R. Vijayalakshmi’s Mumbai Debut For A Star Plus Show

B. R. Vijayalakshmi, hailed as India's first-ever female cinematographer, remains one of the most celebrated names in the film industry. She made her debut with the 1985 Tamil film Chinna Veedu and went on to carve an illustrious career in South Indian cinema. Over the years, she has worked on several acclaimed projects, collaborating with some of the biggest stars, while also establishing herself as a director and writer.

In a recent round table discussion with an acclaimed panel, Vijayalakshmi reflected on her remarkable journey in the industry. She recalled a moment that continues to inspire her, the time when South's superstar and legendary Indian actor Rajinikanth praised her work. His words, "Good Work in Beyond Man or Woman," stood out as a powerful acknowledgment of her craft, cutting through the gender barriers of the time. For Vijayalakshmi, the recognition was not only personal but also a defining moment for women in cinema."

After creating a remarkable legacy in South cinema, B. R. Vijayalakshmi is now stepping into the Hindi television space with her signature storytelling and visual flair. She brings her creative vision to Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, an upcoming Star Plus show that is set to stand apart from routine television dramas.

The series stars Manjeet Makkar as Krishna, a clever conman who can slip into any role for money, and Divya Patil as Khushi, a hardworking istriwali who survives by ironing clothes. Their worlds collide in an unusual contract marriage, paving the way for a story that blends realism with drama. Moving away from cliché tropes, this show, with B. R. Vijayalakshmi's vision promises a refreshing, engaging narrative that audiences can truly connect with.

