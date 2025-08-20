Surabhi & Samriddhi Recreate Their Iconic Dialogue With Twist In Chhoriyan Chali Gaon!

The wedding festivities on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon turned into a laughter-filled celebration as Surabhi and Samriddhi stole the show with their charm and humor.

Surabhi Mehra won hearts when she took part in the rituals, dressing the groom uncle with immense joy. Adding a candid wish that left the villagers smiling, she said, "If I ever find my life partner, I want him to be like the groom uncle-someone who would marry me even at fifty and always stand by me." Her lighthearted blessing, "nazar na lage," for the elderly couple created a heartwarming moment.

The highlight came when the twins recreated their signature dialogue where they mentioned their groom to be their "Shona Mona" With their infectious energy, they described how their dream groom should be-smart, loving, and fun-sending the audience into fits of laughter.

The sangeet turned into a spectacle of energy and color. Samriddhi, representing the Katal Queen team, set the stage ablaze with performances on "Nachdene Saare" and "Sajna Di Vaari," while Surabhi, from the Behumuliya Babes team, delivered equally stunning moves on "Tenu Leke" and "Sauda Khara." Villagers clapped, cheered, and joined in the celebration.

The selfie challenge kept the fun rolling, with Surabhi scoring 8 and Samriddhi edging ahead with 9. The task ended on a cheerful note with all contestants declared safe.

From rituals to dance to their adorable banter, Surabhi and Samriddhi once again proved why they're the heartbeat of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. Their "Shona Mona" moment was the perfect reminder of why fans can't get enough of the duo.