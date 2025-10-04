Surbhi Chandna Slams Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Somebody, Stop This...

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, premiered in cinemas on Thursday, October 2. The film has received a warm reception from audiences who found it entertaining. However, television actress Surbhi Chandna expressed her dissatisfaction after watching it.

Surbhi Chandna's Reaction

On the day of the release, Surbhi Chandna attended a screening with her husband Karan Sharma. During the interval, Karan filmed Surbhi enjoying a samosa and asked for her thoughts on the movie. Surbhi responded with a disappointed expression, stating, "The only good part of the film is this (samosa)." She later shared the video with the caption, "Blaming you for dragging me into this shit."

In another clip shared by Karan as the movie neared its conclusion, Janhvi's character Tulsi runs towards Varun's Sunny. Watching this scene, Surbhi exclaimed in frustration, "Arey... stop, stop! Somebody stop this film right now." Karan captioned the video as "Bollywood's new weapon of mass destruction," which Surbhi re-shared with the comment, "We survived."

Box Office Performance

According to Sacnilk reports, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari grossed Rs 13.10 crore globally. Morning shows had a low attendance rate of 14.77 per cent. However, there was an increase in audience numbers during afternoon screenings at 38.93 per cent and peaked at 43.65 per cent in the evening before slightly declining to 38.95 per cent for night shows.

Plot Overview

The storyline revolves around characters Tulsi (Janhvi) and Sunny (Varun), who pretend to be romantically involved to make their ex-partners Ananya (Sanya) and Vikram (Rohit) envious while attempting to disrupt their marriage.

Additional Cast and Crew

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. It also features Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi and Abhinav Sharma in supporting roles.

The mixed reactions from audiences highlight differing opinions on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's entertainment value despite its box office success.