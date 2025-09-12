Tamasha 4 (Pakistani Bigg Boss) Elimination Week 5: THIS Contestant Gets SAVED! Who Will Get Evicted Tomorrow?

Tamasha Season 4 (Pakistani Bigg Boss) Elimination: Back with a bang, Tamasha Season 4 - the Pakistani version of the popular reality show Bigg Boss - has returned to ARY Digital, and fans can't get enough of the chaos, competition, and celebrity drama. Modeled after the globally popular Big Brother format originally developed by Endemol and Banijay in the Netherlands, the Pakistani edition brings a unique desi flavor to the world of reality TV.

Featuring a lineup of well-known celebrities as housemates, Tamasha offers a fiery mix of personalities, rivalries, and unexpected alliances - all under one roof. With cameras capturing their every move 24/7, there's no shortage of drama, emotion, and entertainment. With the elimination episode just around the corner, anticipation is at an all-time high - fans are eagerly waiting to see who will survive the next big shake-up in the house.

Tamasha Season 4 (Tamasha 4) Elimination 5th Week: Who All Are Nominated This Week?

Hosted by the ever-charismatic Adnan Siddiqui, the reality show continues to keep viewers hooked with its unpredictable turns and intense interpersonal dynamics. With only a few safe from eviction, fans are bracing themselves for what could be one of the most dramatic eliminations of the season.

As Tamasha Season 4 inches closer to its high-stakes elimination episode, tensions are running high inside the house. In a surprising twist this week, everyone except Maddy, Kanwal Farooq Abaas, Muslim, and Zainab Raja has been nominated for eviction - leaving the majority of housemates on shaky ground.

The show recently made headlines after a heated altercation between Saif Ali Khan and Malaika Farooq went viral on social media. The explosive clip triggered widespread reactions, sparking memes.

Tamasha Season 4 (Pakistani Bigg Boss) Elimination: THIS Contestant Gets Saved From Eviction

As posted by Tamasha Season 4' Facebook page, Omi Butt has been saved from elimination, much to the relief of his fans. With most housemates nominated this week, the tension was sky-high - but Omi managed to escape the chopping block just in time.

Tamasha Season 4 Elimination Week 5: Who Will Get Evicted?

The contestant receiving the lowest number of audience votes among the nominated housemates will face elimination this week, making every vote crucial in deciding who stays and who leaves the Tamasha house. Given the current buzz, Saif Ali Khan, amidst his rising popularity, is highly unlikely to get eliminated this week.

The elimination special episode of Tamasha Season 4 (Episode 35) will be aired on Saturday (Sept 13) on ARY Digital at 9:00 pm.