Tarini Episode 1 Premiere Time: Here’s When The First Episode Will Premiere On Zee Marathi; Check Plot, Cast

Tarini Episode 1 Premiere Time: With a good buzz and high expectations, the much-hyped Marathi serial Tarini (Taarini) is gearing up for its grand premiere on Zee Marathi. Featuring Shivani Sonar in the titular role, fans were eagerly awaiting its TV premiere since its announcement, and their wait is finally coming to an end tonight (August 11).

If you're excited to watch Tarini and want all the details about its big launch, here's your complete guide to the premiere episode and schedule.

TARINI OVERVIEW: PLOT AND CAST DETAILS

The new promo of Zee Marathi's new show Tarini was released recently and fans are loving it. In the video, viewers get a glimpse of Kedar's hidden feelings for Tarini. Kedar, played by Swaraj, is a police officer, while Taarini, played by Shivani Sonar, is his senior at work. On the surface, they share a close friendship, but deep down, Kedar is in love with her - a truth he has never shared.

This soft, emotional angle comes as a surprise for many, especially since the first promo of Tarini showed the lead pair in a powerful and fierce avatar. The new track captures Kedar's admiration for Tarini and hints at the love story that may slowly unfold on screen.

As mentioned above, Shivani Sonar and Kedar play the lead roles of cops, Abhidnya Bhave is also essaying an important character of a media tycoon.

TARINI EPISODE 1 PREMIERE DATE: WHEN TO WATCH ON ZEE MARATHI?

Zee Marathi's brand-new show Tarini is all set to hit TV screens tonight (August 11) at 9:30 PM. The show will air every week, from Monday to Sunday, keeping viewers hooked all week long. Excitement is already high among fans, who have been counting down the days since the show's announcement.

WHEN AND WHERE TO STREAM TARINI ONLINE?

In addition to its TV telecast on Zee Marathi, Tarini is also expected to stream on ZEE5 at the same time. Viewers who prefer watching online can enjoy the episodes anytime, anywhere - but an active ZEE5 subscription will be required for access.

The buzz around the premiere is already at its peak. Are you ready to watch Tarini unfold on your screen? Share your excitement in the comments below!