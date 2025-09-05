Teacher’s Day 2025 | Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Star Bharat Ahlawwat Honors Co-Actors: Some Of...

Teacher's Day 2025: As India celebrates Teacher's Day 2025, Zee TV actor Bharat Ahlawwat, known for his role as Raghav in the popular show Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, took a moment to reflect on the unique teachers in his life. While classrooms and textbooks often come to mind on this day, Bharat highlighted the invaluable lessons he has learned right on the set.

Speaking about his experience, Bharat shared, "Some of the greatest teachers in my life haven't been in classrooms; they've been right beside me on set. My co-actors have taught me lessons that I will always carry with me. Every time I share the frame with someone during the shoot of Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, I discover something new."

He elaborated on the nuances of learning through collaboration. "The way someone listens and reacts, and the way others make space for you to grow within the scene, has always been a learning experience. Developing my skills involves collaborating, where each co-actor and even my director, Uttam Sir, have become my teachers in their own way," he added.

Bharat's reflection sheds light on an often-overlooked aspect of the acting profession. Beyond scripts and rehearsals, actors grow by observing and interacting with those around them. Every scene, every take, and every discussion offers lessons in timing, emotion, and presence-essential tools for a thriving career in television.

On this special day honoring educators, Bharat Ahlawwat extends his gratitude not just to traditional teachers, but also to his colleagues who continuously inspire and guide him. "On this Teacher's Day, I celebrate not just the gurus who guided me, but also my co-actors, who continue to teach me every single day on set," he concluded.

Through Bharat's words, fans are reminded that teaching and learning extend far beyond the classroom-life itself, and the people we work with, can often become our greatest teachers.