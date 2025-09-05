Teachers Day 2025: “Patience and Consistency Over Talent", Shivam Khajuria Shares Father’s Wisdom

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, actor Shivam Khajuria expressed gratitude to his greatest teacher - his father. In a heartfelt message, he shared how his father has been the guiding force in his life, instilling values of honesty, hard work, and humility.

"My father has been the biggest guru in my life. He's always led by example - teaching me the value of honesty, hard work, and staying grounded no matter where life takes you," said Khajuria.

He further recalled one of the most powerful lessons passed on by his father: "Patience and consistency will take you further than talent alone." This guiding principle, Khajuria added, continues to shape his personal and professional journey.

On a day dedicated to honoring teachers and mentors, Khajuria's words serve as a reminder that the first and often most impactful lessons in life come from home. By acknowledging his father as his greatest teacher, he highlights the timeless role of parents as true gurus who impart wisdom that lasts a lifetime