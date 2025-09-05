Teachers Day 2025: Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte Actor Avinash Mishra Expresses Importance Of Mentors In His Life

Every year, Teachers' Day serves as a reminder of the invaluable role teachers play, not just within classrooms, but also in shaping us as individuals. True teachers leave behind lessons of kindness, resilience, gratitude, and hope, everything that guides us through the stages of life.

For actor Avinash Mishra, these guiding lights have appeared in forms of his father, his mentor, and his ever-loving fans.

Speaking about his first and greatest teacher, his father, Avinash shared, "My father has taught me a lot of things in my life. I have learnt from him that hard work can achieve anything, and I have witnessed his journey closely. Even today, the value I place on hard work comes directly from him."

His second teacher came in the form of his mentor, Mr. Divya Ratan Dixit, who he met on the sets of his debut show. Remembering the pivotal role his mentor played, Avinash said, "When you come to Bombay, you need the right guidance to find your way in this industry. Divya sir gave me that. His support helped me both personally and professionally. Because of him, I now focus on my goals with clarity and vision."

Currently seen in Balaji Telefilms Youtube Original Series, Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte, Avinash counts his fans as his constant source of learning. The actor expressed, "One life lesson I've learnt from my fans is the importance of being grateful, humble, and grounded. No matter which profession you belong to, these values are what keep you moving forward through all the ups and downs."