Teachers’ Day 2025: Sony SAB Artists Share What They’ve Learnt From Their Mentors

Mumbai, September 2025: Teachers' Day is a celebration of the guiding forces who've laid the building blocks our journeys. For artists, every role is a classroom and every mentor, be it a director, co-actor, or even a technician on set, becomes a teacher. On this special day, Sony SAB's celebrated actors Ashi Singh and Supriya Shukla from Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, Rajat Verma from Itti Si Khushi and Arav Choudhary from Veer Hanuman, share heartfelt reflections on the lessons that continue to inspire them.

Here's what the stars had to say about the teachers who shaped their journeys:

Ashi Singh, playing the role of Kairi in Ufff..Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, shared, "This Teachers' Day, I'm grateful to those who taught me that acting isn't just performance, it's learning life from within. Every director, co-actor, and mentor I've worked with has been a teacher in some way, guiding me to discover new layers of myself through my characters. I believe we keep evolving because of the lessons we pick up along the way, whether on set or in life. Today, I want to thank all my teachers, on and off screen, for shaping me into who I am, not just as an actor but also as a person. Playing a character as complex as Kairi has taught me endless lessons in perseverance, empathy, and honesty."

Supriya Shukla, playing the role of Maeri in Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, shared, "Over the years, playing the role of a mother on screen has itself been a lesson in patience, compassion, and unconditional love. I have been fortunate to learn from incredible coaches and directors who always told me, 'Let it feel real; let it matter.' On Teachers' Day, I'm reminded that mentors come in many forms, sometimes as a teacher, sometimes as a co-actor, and sometimes even as the characters we play. Each has left behind a lesson that has stayed with me, and today I carry immense gratitude for all those who continue to guide and inspire me."

Rajat Verma, playing the role of Virat in Itti Si Khushi, shared, "Whether it was my first dialect coach or a senior co-actor giving me that 'just one more take' push, every such moment has been a form of learning. These lessons go far beyond the set; they have shaped how I approach my craft and even how I look at life. Discipline, creativity, and integrity are things no book can fully teach you, it's the people you work with who pass them on through their actions. On Teachers' Day, I feel grateful to all those who, knowingly or unknowingly, have been my teachers in this journey. Every role I play is built on the foundation of their guidance, and for that, I'll always carry respect and gratitude in my heart."

Arav Choudhary, playing the role of Kesari in Veer Hanuman, shared, "When a child is born, the very first teacher is the mother, followed by the elders, and of course, the teachers in school. But I believe one of the greatest teachers that often goes unspoken about is time itself. What time teaches you, through good phases and difficult ones, is truly invaluable. I feel deeply grateful to all my gurus, including my spiritual guide Guru Tarnevji, and every teacher who has directly or indirectly shaped me. From filmmakers and directors to producers and legendary artists, each one has been a guiding light. On Teachers' Day, I carry immense gratitude for all these influences, because they have been my true teachers in life.

