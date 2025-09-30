The Cast Of Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani Celebrated Navratri In Bhopal, Joining Underprivileged Girls

Navratri is a festival that celebrates the power of the divine feminine, where daughters are revered as forms of the Goddess. In the same spirit, the cast of Sun Neo's show Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani visited the city of lakes, Bhopal, to celebrate this special festival. During their visit, actors Gauri Shelgaonkar, Akash Jagga, and Monika Khanna met with their fans and joined underprivileged girls from an NGO, as well as local women of Bhopal, in playing garba. They also took part in fun activities, making their Navratri celebration meaningful and truly special.

The show Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani revolves around Ghevar (played by Gauri Shelgaonkar), a lively and fearless young woman who grew up in a small village in Rajasthan. After losing her parents, she was raised by her elder brother and sister-in-law. Ghevar's cheerful and carefree life takes an unexpected turn when a newborn enters her world, bringing together two completely different lives. Suddenly, she finds herself facing numerous challenges and struggles that test her strength and spirit. This heartfelt tale celebrates women's empowerment, love, sacrifice, and dedication. To experience Ghevar's journey, tune in Monday to Sunday at 9 PM, only on Sun Neo.

Sharing her experience, Ghevar's character Gauri Shelgaonkar said, "Spending this special day of Navratri in Bhopal was truly unforgettable for me. We met many fans who recognized us by our show's characters, and we even clicked selfies with them. The most memorable moment was meeting the young girls at an NGO, who are underprivileged. We gifted them colorful garba outfits and even danced garba with them. Seeing their smiles was priceless. In that moment, Sun Neo truly stayed true to its philosophy of 'Dil Se Jiyo.' We also visited a women's club, met local women of Bhopal, and joined them in garba. These Navratri memories are something I will cherish forever."

Actor Akash Jagga, who plays the role of Kundan, shared, "Visiting Bhopal during Navratri and meeting little girls at an NGO to receive their blessings was truly a special and heartwarming experience. Spending time with them, becoming like a part of their little world, and playing garba together was the most beautiful part of this journey. We also got the chance to meet local women of Bhopal and share my experiences as an actor. I am truly grateful to the Sun Neo team for this wonderful initiative. Apart from this, we explored the city, savored local street treats like poha and jalebi, and enjoyed a variety of delicious sweets."

Popular actress Monika Khanna, who plays the role of Ramkudi, shared her feelings, saying, "The festival of Navratri gave us a beautiful chance to take a break from shooting and do something meaningful. Meeting the girls from an NGO, playing games with them, and taking part in their activities was an incredibly heartwarming experience. They say every woman embodies the form of a goddess, and perhaps that's why we had the chance to meet so many divine women here in Bhopal. Not just that, we also met some of the city's beautiful women by the lakes, and they looked stunning in their garba outfits. Navratri always doubles the joy for everyone, and we truly enjoyed the festive spirit of this city. I even bought a famous Pithora painting from here as a memory. This Navratri will surely remain unforgettable for me."

This Bhopal visit turned into a celebration of devotion, joy, and togetherness for the team of Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani. It not only brought the artists closer to their audience but also truly captured the spirit of Navratri, reminding everyone that every girl and woman carries the essence of the Goddess within her.