“The Memories I Made With My Mother During Chhath Puja Will Stay With Me Forever,” Aham Sharma

Actor Aham Sharma who currently plays Dr. Aakash in Sampoorna, is widely recognized for his compelling performances on television, but when it comes to the modest traditions like Chhath Puja, it truly touches his heart. It's not just the spotlight or the scripts; it's the quiet rituals, the family gatherings, and the spiritual energy of the festival that stay with him.

For Aham, Chhath isn't just a seasonal celebration; it's a feeling that returns year after year, wrapped in memory and meaning. And no matter where work takes him, the pull of this deeply rooted tradition is something he never ignores. "Since I am from Bihar, Chhath Puja is celebrated on a very grand scale. I remember my mother used to perform the tradition in the family, even though she isn't here with us I still make sure to cherish those memories I spent with her during Chhath Puja for my entire life." With the demands of his profession, Sharma finds ways to stay connected to the celebration. "Chhath Puja is a strict observance with many rituals. Now, my relatives perform it, and I try to visit them whenever I can," he explains. "Last year, I was in Patna and had a wonderful experience. Even in Mumbai, places like Juhu Beach and Powai Lake come alive with energy. The vibe is fully charged, it brings so much positivity and happiness."

Interestingly, Chhath Puja even found its way into his creative journey while portraying Karn in Mahabharata. "There's a saying that Chhath Puja began with Karn, the Surya Putra, who offered Argya to the Sun God," he recalls. "While preparing for the role, I developed a fondness for the Sun. I'd try to look at it a little longer, imagine being close to it. That connection helped me find truth in the character." For Aham Sharma, Chhath Puja is more than just tradition, it's a soulful bridge between past and present, performance and prayer, memory and meaning.