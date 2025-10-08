Titiksha Shrivastava Makes A Dramatic Comeback In Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah As Geeta

Zee TV's Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah has consistently kept viewers on the edge of their seats with its intriguing and inspiring storyline. In a major twist that is bound to leave viewers stunned, actor Titiksha Shrivastava a.k.a Geeta- Jagriti's mother, who was long believed to be dead, is re-entering the show. Her return will not only bring an emotional high point to the show but also set the stage for intense drama and confrontation.

For Jagriti, who had lived with the pain of losing her mother, Geeta's comeback is nothing short of a miracle. Overwhelmed with happiness, Jagriti will now find a new strength as her mother stands by her side. And, while Geeta is determined to support her daughter and help her face her biggest challenge yet, confronting and defeating Kalikant. Her return also brings an emotional conflict of its own. In her heart, Geeta has always believed Akash to be the right match for Jagriti, so accepting her daughter's marriage to Suraj will not come easily.

Titiksha Shrivastava said, "I am truly delighted to be making a return to Jagriti - Ek Nayi Subah. Geeta is a character very close to my heart, and coming back as someone who was thought to be dead makes this journey even more special. The audience will surely have many questions, like: where was she, why did she stay away, and why has she returned now? All these questions will be answered gradually; I promise the revelations will be worth the wait. More than anything, I am happy that Geeta's comeback brings her closer to Jagriti, and together they will stand strong to face Kalikant. I'm really looking forward to the audience joining us on this emotional and powerful chapter of the show."

While Titiksha is overjoyed to be making her return to the show, the real excitement lies ahead for the audience. Her entry as Geeta is set to shake the very foundation of the Kalikant and Thakur families, bringing with it a wave of unexpected twists, emotional confrontations, and power shifts. Viewers can look forward to seeing how her presence changes the course of the story and sets the stage for high-voltage drama in the episodes to come.

