Tiwari And Vibhuti’s Female Avatars In Navratri On &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Will Leave You Surprised!

Festivals bring joy, colours, and celebrations, but in &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai , they also bring an extra dose of laughter! This Navratri, audiences are in for a delightful surprise as Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari) and Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra) step into quirky female avatars, leaving everyone in splits. From draping sarees and lehengas to donning heavy jewellery and elaborate makeup, their transformations are nothing short of a performance masterpiece. The upcoming track takes a hilarious twist when Tiwari and Vibhuti wish to play Dandiya with their beloved Bhabiji. But trouble brews as Anita (Vidisha Srivastava) lands a sponsorship for a girl-only Dandiya night through her grooming class student and decides to participate with Angoori (Shubhangi Atre). Left out and desperate, the men come up with a mischievous plan of disguising themselves as women to sneak into the celebration and dance with their Bhabiji's. What follows is a laugh riot filled with confusion, comedy, and garba in full swing!

Sharing his experience, Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari says, "Getting into a woman's get-up for the Garba track was an absolute delight. I have played such avatars before, but this one felt extra special because of the festive vibe. The lehenga-choli, the intricate jewellery, and the long curly hairstyle completely transformed my look. The makeup team worked wonders with the detailing, from the eye makeup to the accessories, and when I saw myself in the mirror, I was amazed at how convincing it looked! Performing Garba in this avatar was fun and challenging, but I love such transformations because they add a fresh flavour to my character and bring so much laughter to our viewers."

Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra adds, " I have donned women's looks several times before, but this Garba avatar had its own charm. The hairstyle with flowing locks, bright eye makeup, and sparkling jewellery made me feel like I was stepping into an entirely new personality. Though the outfit was heavy, it perfectly matched the festive spirit. In the track, Vibhuti's garba steps with Angoori, making it even more entertaining. These get-ups aren't just about comedy; they let me experiment as an actor while giving audiences a special treat, and I enjoy every bit of it."

