Tumm Se Tumm Tak Cast: 5 Reasons Fans Are Loving Soma Rathod As Pushpa In Sharad Kelkar-Niharika Chouksey Show

TV shows are full of dramatic characters, but every now and then, someone truly stands out - and that's exactly what Soma Rathod is doing as Pushpa, Anu's mother in Tumm Se Tumm Tak produced by Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah's Studio LSD. She's not just another TV mom. Pushpa feels real - like someone you've seen in your own home or neighborhood. She's a loving mother, a supportive wife, and a strong middle-class woman who's just trying to keep her family together while dealing with life's everyday struggles. Whether she's making us laugh or bringing a tear to our eye, Pushpa's character connects with people on a personal level. Here are 5 reasons why viewers are absolutely loving Soma Rathod in this heartfelt role.

1. A Relatable Housewife Who Struggles to Make Ends Meet

Pushpa isn't your typical over-the-top TV mom - she's grounded, real, and refreshingly honest. Her daily challenges, from budgeting the household expenses to juggling emotional needs, mirror the lives of millions of Indian women. Soma Rathod portrays her with such subtlety that viewers can't help but feel her every struggle and silent victory.

2. A Deeply Caring Mother and Wife

At the heart of Pushpa's character is her unconditional love for her family. Whether it's putting Anu's dreams ahead of her own or standing as the emotional backbone of the household, she shows us what true strength in motherhood looks like. Soma infuses her with warmth and vulnerability, reminding us of the silent sacrifices many women make without asking for anything in return.

3. A Symbol of the Middle-Class Indian Woman

Pushpa represents the essence of India's middle class - full of hope, grounded values, and quiet resilience. From worrying about the rising cost of groceries to celebrating small wins with unmatched joy, she gives a voice to women who are often unseen and unheard in mainstream storytelling. Her character brings dignity to the daily grind.

4. Unmatched Comic Timing That Brings Light to Every Scene

Even in serious moments, Pushpa's dry wit and spontaneous reactions bring levity. Soma Rathod, known for her strong comedic background, brings just the right balance of humor and emotional weight, making Pushpa a joy to watch. Her expressions, timing, and little quirks make her presence memorable without ever feeling forced.

5. An Authentic and Endearing Screen Presence

Soma Rathod doesn't just play Pushpa - she becomes her. From the way she manages her house to the way she worries over Anu's choices, everything about her feels so authentic.