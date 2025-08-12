Tumm Se Tumm Tak Cast: Soma Rathod Strikes A Chord With Audience Through Her Comic Brilliance In Zee TV Show

Amid the emotional highs and layered storytelling of Zee TV's Tumm Se Tumm Tak, seasoned actress Soma Rathod as Pushpa is emerging as the heart of the show. She is every middle-class mother, who is loving, traditional, and a fiercely protective mother, who not only adds a dose of warmth and laughter but also serves as one of the emotional anchors of the narrative. As Anu's (Niharika Chouksey) ever-watchful mother, Pushpa's world revolves around her daughter's happiness. Whether she's delivering a witty quip or standing as a pillar of strength during tense family moments, her balance of humour and heart resonates strongly with audiences.

Known for her impeccable craft, Soma Rathod brings an effortless charm and authenticity to her character, Pushpa. Her instinctive comic timing, honed over years of acclaimed performances, lends a gentle, relatable lightness to even the most emotionally charged scenes. Whether delivering a witty line or a tender expression, Soma consistently elevates every scene she's in, reaffirming her place as one of Indian television's most versatile and beloved performers.

Reflecting on her role, Soma Rathod said, "Working with Zee TV and a show like Tumm Se Tumm Tak has always been a dream, and I'm grateful to be part of the Zee Kutumb. This show holds a special place in my heart because Pushpa allows me to strike a delicate balance between humour and the underlying seriousness of the story. Despite the challenges she faces, she carries a sense of light-heartedness and wit that I deeply enjoy performing."

She added, "Personally, humour is an emotion I cherish, and expressing it through this character feels incredibly fulfilling. I'm also blessed with a talented team, and the warmth we share off-screen translates beautifully on screen. I truly hope viewers continue to shower their love and support on our show."

While Soma Rathod continues to win hearts with her performance, the drama on Tumm Se Tumm Tak is only getting more gripping. Now that Anu has realized her feelings for Aryavardhan (Sharad Kelkar), will she gather the courage to act on them, or will societal pressures push her closer to Bipin (Rahul Bajaj)? The upcoming episodes promise a rollercoaster of emotions and family drama that fans won't want to miss.

