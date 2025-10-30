Tumm Se Tumm Tak Fame Nandani Tiwary: My Only Goal Is To Win Hearts Through My Performances

Actress Nandani Tiwary, who plays Mansi in Studio LSD's popular show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, believes that success in the entertainment industry is built on patience, dedication, and consistent self-improvement.

Talking about the importance of hard work, she says, "Yes, it's true that a career is important for everyone, but the amount of hard work required is what truly makes the difference. It's not just about working hard, but working properly and consistently on improving your craft. Patience is the main pillar of everything. When you start seeing improvement in yourself, that's the real key to success."

While many attribute success to luck, Nandani has a different perspective.

"I completely disagree that luck alone determines success. Hard work, courage, and self-belief are what truly help you achieve your goals. As the famous saying goes, 'Luck only favours the brave.'"

Balancing personal and professional responsibilities is something she takes pride in. "Maintaining a work-life balance is always important. Both personal and professional responsibilities are our own, and we have to give 100% to both. Yes, it can be challenging at times, but I genuinely love it."

At this stage in her career, Nandani's focus is crystal clear. "My only ambition right now is to give my 100% to my audience and justify the love I receive from them. My fans expect defining performances, and I want to keep winning more and more hearts with my work."