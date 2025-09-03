Tumm Se Tumm Tak Fame Saarvie Omana Opens Up On Rejections Due To Dusky Complexion: TV Still Wants Fair Leads

Actress Saarvie Omana, who is currently seen as Simran in Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah's show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, opens up about the constant pressure actors face when it comes to appearance in the television industry. She feels that while talent is key, looks often overshadow it in casting decisions.

Talking about how important it is for actors to look a certain way today, Saarvie says, "It's really important to maintain yourself and your look in our industry because it is a show business. Like they say, 'jo dikhta hai wahi bikta hai.' I would say the pressure is still the same."

When asked if Indian television is moving beyond the typical fair, slim, glamorous leads, Saarvie doesn't hold back. "This will be a little controversial, but I don't see people moving beyond fair leads. Being dusky is the most difficult thing for me when it comes to auditions. Even if a show is about a dusky girl, they will still prefer casting a fair girl and make her look dusky with makeup. I've personally faced this many times. If you look at such shows, the leads aren't really dusky at all. Apart from glamour and slimness, yes, there are some small changes happening if the storyline demands it, but 99% still want a fair, slim, glamorous lead," she shares.

At the same time, Saarvie believes that portraying characters in a glamorous way is sometimes necessary. "Yes, if the character demands it, it has to be portrayed that way. Especially for negative roles, glamour can make them more impactful. Not every time, but if the character requires it, then yes, it works," she explains.

However, Saarvie feels inclusivity is still a far way off. "No, I don't think Indian TV is inclusive yet. I've faced too much rejection because of my complexion. People say looks don't matter, but in reality, they want the right look first and then check talent. Being camera-friendly with my complexion is an underrated thing, but it's rarely appreciated. I really believe people should look for talent, not just looks," she asserts.

Despite the challenges, Saarvie is passionate about her craft and willing to go the extra mile for her roles. "I'm passionate about my work. If someone tells me to go bald for a role, I won't hesitate. I would love to experiment with my looks if it's for a major role. The only thing I can't do is gain weight easily, but apart from that, I'm ready to try anything for my character," she concludes.