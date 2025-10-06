Tumm Se Tumm Tak New Entry: Sai Ballal Enters As Jalandhar Ballal; Aryavardhan’s Past Returns To Haunt Him

Zee TV's unconventional love story Tumm Se Tumm Tak, starring Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey as Aryavardhan and Anu, has been winning audiences' hearts with its refreshing take on relationships that go beyond age and class. The show is now set to intensify with a powerful new entry. Acclaimed actor Sai Ballal joins the cast as Jalandhar Ballal, a deeply wounded man who has returned after serving 20 years in prison, determined to exact revenge on Aryavardhan.

Jalandhar shares a bitter past with Aryavardhan and holds him solely responsible for the downfall of his life. Carrying years of rage, betrayal, and hatred, Jalandhar's only mission now is to strip Aryavardhan of everything he holds dear. His entry promises to shake Aryavardhan's world to its core, bringing with it high-voltage drama and a fierce clash of wills.

Sai Ballal said, "I found Jalandhar's character very intriguing because it's so different from what I've portrayed before. Having played many rustic roles, this was a refreshing change for me, in terms of both look and energy. The track is intense, rooted in revenge, and I'm excited to explore this shade as an actor. I'm sure viewers will enjoy the way Jalandhar's presence disrupts Aryavardhan's life and adds new drama to the story."

With Jalandhar's entry, Tumm Se Tumm Tak gears up for a riveting new chapter filled with revenge, confrontation, and unexpected twists.

To watch the drama unfold, tune in to Tumm Se Tumm Tak every night at 8:30 PM, only on Zee TV