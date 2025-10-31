Tumm Se Tumm Tak Star Niharika Chouksey On Celebrating Halloween 2025: I’m Thinking Of Going All Glam-Spooky

Halloween Exclusive: Halloween 2025 is here, and the excitement around the spookiest night of the year is in full swing! From eerie decorations to creative costumes, people across the world are gearing up to celebrate this thrilling festival in their own unique ways. Among those joining in the fun is Tumm Se Tumm Tak star

Niharika Chouksey, who plays the beloved character Anu in the popular Zee TV show.

Sharing her excitement exclusively with us, Niharika revealed her love for Halloween and how she plans to celebrate this year.

The actress said, "Halloween is one of those festivals that brings out everyone's creative and mischievous side. I love the idea of dressing up in spooky costumes and playing harmless pranks on friends, it's all in good fun! I think the joy of Halloween lies in doing something different from your everyday routine. This year, I'm thinking of going all glam-spooky with my costume, maybe a gothic princess or a mysterious sorceress. I can't wait to celebrate and create some spooky memories!"

Known for her charm and strong on-screen presence, Niharika's festive spirit perfectly reflects the global enthusiasm around Halloween. Every year on October 31, people of all ages step into the world of fantasy - from witches and vampires to fairytale-inspired looks - making it one of the most anticipated celebrations of the year.

In India too, Halloween has gained immense popularity in recent years, with themed parties, costume contests, and social media trends adding to the fun. Fans are eager to see what look their favorite celebrities will pull off this year, and Niharika's "glam-spooky" theme already sounds like a major hit in the making.

Whether you're trick-or-treating, attending a costume bash, or enjoying a horror movie marathon, Halloween 2025 promises to be full of chills, creativity, and unforgettable memories - just as Niharika Chouksey describes!