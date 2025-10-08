Tumm Se Tumm Tak: Niharika Chouksey’s Sweetest Behind-the-scenes Secret From The Sets

Zee TV's Tumm Se Tumm Tak has been capturing hearts with the unconventional love story of Anu (Niharika Chouksey) and Aryavardhan (Sharad Kelkar). While audiences are intrigued by their evolving romance on screen, life behind the scenes has its own moments that keep the cast and crew smiling.

One such "secret" is Niharika's snack tokri. Always stocked with a mix of healthy bites and indulgent treats, it has become a small yet delightful surprise for everyone on set. From energy-boosting munchies between takes to quick sweet fixes for those long shooting hours, the tokri has a little something for all moods, though Niharika admits she started it just for herself!

She shares, "Shooting for Tumm Se Tumm Tak has been such a wonderful experience, and amidst the long hours on set, there's one little thing that always keeps me going - my snack tokri. My mom has thoughtfully kept it ready for me on set, filled with all kinds of treats, some healthy and some indulgent too. Being a foodie myself, you'll always find my favourites there, like Chana Jor Garam and Greek yogurt with gud. This tokri actually travels with me everywhere since I keep moving between different sets. Moments like these remind me that even in the busiest schedules, little gestures of care go a long way in keeping the spirit of the set warm and lively."

It's these subtle behind-the-scenes moments that make Tumm Se Tumm Tak's set feel warm and relatable, mirroring the essence of Anu herself, caring, thoughtful, and full of life. And, while viewers watch Anu navigate her unconventional love story, the crew enjoys their own tiny joys, courtesy of Niharika's tokri.

Catch all the fun on Tumm Se Tumm Tak, every day at 8:30 PM on Zee TV!