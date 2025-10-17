&TV Actors Celebrate World Food Day With Their Diwali Favourites!

Food in India, is simply a celebration of culture, tradition, and cherished memories. On World Food Day, our &TV actors take a moment to reflect on how food shapes their festive experiences. With Diwali around the corner, they share the homemade dishes that have become an integral part of their celebrations and traditions that make each bite meaningful and moments of togetherness. These include Neeharika Roy (Savi, Gharwali Pedwali), Sonal Panwar (Malaika, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan) and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) , share the dishes that define their homemade Diwali food traditions. Neeharika Roy aka Savi from the upcoming show Gharwali Pedwali shares, "Diwali at my home always smells of ghee, sugar, and happiness. My mom's besan laddoos are a ritual I have grown up watching, and now I help her shape and roll them every year. She slow-roasts the gram flour until it turns golden and fragrant, then mixes it with sugar and ghee to perfection. These laddoos symbolize warmth and togetherness for us. For me, these simple homemade treats are what make the festival truly heartfelt and memorable."

Sonal Panvar aka Inspector Malaika from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan shares, "I have always been a foodie, and Diwali gives me the perfect excuse to indulge. My nani and I used to make chakli and shakkarpare together - a tradition I continue even today. The crisp chaklis are deep-fried till golden, while the sweet shakkarpare melt in the mouth. The entire process, from kneading the dough to tasting the first batch, brings back beautiful memories of my childhood. For me, these festive treats are not just snacks; they are moments that keep my nani's love and blessings alive every Diwali." Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shares, "Every Diwali, gujiyas are a must at my home. My mother's recipe was always my favourite, and now my wife carries on with the same tradition. The filling of khoya, coconut, and dry fruits sealed in a crisp, golden pastry is pure nostalgia for me. The process of preparing gujiyas together like roasting, filling, and frying - fills the house with laughter and warmth. Food connects generations, and every Diwali, when I take that first bite, I feel my childhood come alive. It is not just a sweet; it is an emotion that binds my family across time."

