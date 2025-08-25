&TV Actors Someone Will Become A Love Guru And Someone Will Become A Villain!

In &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, viewers are in for a laughter riot packed with a mix of romance, drama, and a dash of villainy. About &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan upcoming track, Geetanjali Mishra aka Rajesh, shares, "A laundryman discovers a letter in Hrithik's (Aryan Prajapati) pants pocket and hands it over to Rajesh (Geetanjali Mishra). Curious, Rajesh asks him to read it aloud and feels delighted, thinking her son has finally grown up. But when Happu (Yogesh Tripathi) spots this, he completely misinterprets the situation, suspecting Rajesh of having a soft corner for the dhobi. To add to the chaos, Happu is handling a case at the police station where the victim's wife is having an affair with a laundryman. Over-emotional, he begins taking the woman's advice to "fix" himself, even going on a diet after she complains about her husband's big belly! Meanwhile, Hrithik's love life takes a comic twist as he discovers Jasmine also has feelings for Satpal, Commissioner Resham Pal's (Kishore Bhanushali) son. While Jasmine enjoys the love triangle, the Commissioner pressures Happu to make Hrithik apologize to Satpal, whom he considers highly sensitive. But Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) encourages Hrithik to fight for his girl, despite Khodi's (Sharad Vyas) warnings not to provoke him by reminding her how Amma once thrashed her one-sided admirer. However, she keeps fueling Hrithik's determination, pulling Happu deeper into trouble. On the other hand, Malaika (Sonal Panwar) finds herself trailed by Sonu, a nerdy admirer who oddly enjoys getting slapped by her. While he insists, he only wants friendship, Malaika is far from interested. With misunderstandings piling up on every side, will Happu be able to restore peace in the household, or will things spiral further out of control?"

About &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's upcoming track, Vidisha Srivastava aka Anita Bhabi shares, "Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) lands a film role as a villain named Mintu Makhija. Determined to perfect his craft, Vibhuti decides to always stay in character. Dressed as Mintu Makhija, he begins threatening people around him, leaving everyone, including Anita Bhabi (Vidisha Srivastava), terrified. Each time he scares someone, Vibhuti proudly looks in the mirror, convinced he is doing a brilliant job. Things take a turn when Anita confides in Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) that she found a Rampuri chaku (knife) under Vibhuti's pillow. Concerned for her safety, Tiwari vows to protect Anita Bhabi and disguises himself as a servant to keep watch in the Mishra household. However, even he is not spared, as Vibhuti, in full villain mode, ends up threatening him too! Left with no choice, Anita decides to seek Happu Singh's (Yogesh Tripathi) help. Happu hatches a plan to catch Vibhuti red-handed and disguises himself as Gulabiya, the wife of Chajjo (Tiwari). That night, when Vibhuti once again threatens Tiwari with the knife, Happu, as Gulabiya, holds him at gunpoint. Will Vibhuti confess that he was merely rehearsing for his film role or invite trouble for himself?

