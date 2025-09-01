&TV Actors Welcome Bappa With Joy And Festive Spirit!

Like every year, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense devotion and grandeur by your favourite &TV artists, who have welcomed Bappa into their homes with love, prayers, and elaborate preparations. From bringing home eco-friendly idols to adorning their spaces with unique décor themes and preparing an array of mouth-watering delicacies, each artist infused their celebrations with creativity, joy, and devotion. These include Paras Arora (Jeetu, Gharwali Pedwali), Sapna Sikarwar (Bimlesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan) . Paras Arora , aka Jeetu from the upcoming show Gharwali Pedwali , shares, "We have welcomed Bappa home for one and a half days, and the excitement in my family is beyond words. Every year, I bring home an eco-friendly Ganpati idol, and since childhood, I have personally taken charge of all the decorations, no matter how busy my schedule is. This year's décor is elegant and rich, reflecting both tradition and creativity. My mother, as always, prepared delicious traditional delicacies for Bappa, from ukadiche modaks to laddoos and other festive snacks, all lovingly made at home. There is a positive and happy vibe all around as neighbours, friends, and relatives come for darshan, turning it into a joyful gathering filled with laughter, devotion, and blessings. For me, Ganesh Chaturthi is not only about rituals but also about bonding with family and friends while seeking Bappa's grace. The atmosphere at home is filled with love, positivity, and togetherness, making the celebrations truly memorable. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Sapna Sikarwar, who plays Bimlesh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, adds, "Ganpati Bappa always brings immense happiness and divine energy into our home. This year, our Ganpati idol is in shades of pink and white, symbolising peace and positivity. The entire decoration is done with fresh flowers like lilies and daffodils, creating a fragrant and serene atmosphere around Bappa's altar-it feels like a divine garden. During the festival, I prepare offerings for Bappa, especially modaks, which are his favourite. What makes this celebration even more special is that my co-star and reel-life sister, Geetanjali Mishra, who plays Rajesh in our show, is joining me in the preparations. Together, we cook festive delicacies and work on the floral décor, making the process even more joyful and memorable. For me, Ganesh Chaturthi is about devotion, togetherness, and filling the home with divine vibrations. The joy doubles as all our Happu Ki Ultan Paltan co-stars also visit for darshan, turning it into a beautiful, family-like gathering. The atmosphere of love, laughter, and devotion makes this year's Ganpati celebration truly unforgettable."

