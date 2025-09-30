Udne Ki Aasha Heroine Neha Harsora Aka Sailee On Navratri: It’s Always Been About Family, Joy And Togetherness

Neha Harsora, who is currently seen playing the lead role of Sailee in Rahul Kumar Tewary and Rolling Tales Production's Udne Ki Aasha, shared her fondness for Navratri and the beautiful memories she associates with the festival.

Talking about the festive season, Neha said, "Yeah, we celebrate Navratri a lot, and I have so many memories attached to this festival. Being Gujarati, it's always been special for me. It's a lot of fun to celebrate all nine days of Navratri. At home, we bring the garba, do the aarti, and then head out to play garba."

For Neha, Navratri is not just about the rituals but also about the joy of reunions. "Some of my best memories are from school and college days because Navratri felt like a reunion-not just with friends, but also with family. It has always been fun to play garba. Honestly, I don't play much dandiya, but garba has always been close to my heart. I can't really explain the dance moves over voice, but the joy of it is something else," she shared with a smile.

The actress also left a heartfelt message for her fans during this festive time. "The message I'd like to share is: just be happy and make sure you spend time with your family. They are the backbone of your life and will always be there for you. And if you truly want to create good memories, celebrate with your loved ones."

With her on-screen journey as Sailee winning hearts and her off-screen warmth reflecting in her words, Neha Harsora reminds us that festivals like Navratri are not just about traditions but about celebrating love, joy, and togetherness.