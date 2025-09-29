Udne Ki Aasha Star Neha Harsora On Shubharambh: Shubhaarambh Gave Us Quality Time For The Family Beyond...

Star Plus has never failed to keep its audiences entertained, and this year the channel has introduced a special celebration with Shubhaarambh. Bringing together beloved characters from various Star Plus shows under one roof, Shubhaarambh is more than just an entertainment act. Adding to the excitement, the segment also revealed the much-awaited nominations for the Star Parivaar Awards 2025, making it a perfect blend of drama, celebration, and family bonding.

Being part of Shubharambh Neha Harsora, who essays the role of Sailee in the show, expressed her joy and excitement she shared, "For the Shubhaarambh act, the entire Deshmukh family came together, and through this act we got to know who got nominated for the post. It was a wonderful experience because we all got some quality time together apart from being just Sachin and Sailee. At the same time, it was full of fun, as there were many activities lined up."

She further added how the competitive yet light-hearted spirit made it all the more engaging: "The highlight was the friendly competition from the three brothers going head-to-head to the bahus competing with each other. There were lots of games we played, all connected with the nominations, which made it even more exciting. It wasn't just about winning but about enjoying as a family. What made it more special was the sense of togetherness we were not only competing within our own family but also with Star's extended family."

Overall, the Shubhaarambh act proved to be fun-filled and memorable, strengthening bonds both on and off-screen.

Don't miss the fun! Watch Shubhaarambh event on Star Plus from today onwards to 1st October at 6:30 PM.