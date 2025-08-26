Udne ki Aasha's Radhika Vidyasagar Celebrates International Dog Day

On the occasion of International Dog Day, actress Radhika Vidyasagar, currently seen in Udne Ki Aasha, shared her deep love and admiration for dogs. An animal lover at heart, she spoke about what makes dogs so special, the importance of adoption and rescue, and how her bond with animals has shaped her outlook on life.

When asked to describe dogs in one word, Radhika instantly replied, "Loyal till death and unconditional love." She went on to explain, "Dogs are loyal, we all know how loyal they are towards their masters and towards people who are kind to them. And the unconditional love they show towards humans is beyond words."

On International Dog Day, her message to people is clear, "Please rescue dogs, don't in any way abuse them. We don't ask you to take them home if you can't, but at least don't hurt them. Don't get pets for fun and then abandon them. Every dog has a different personality like humans, and they all deserve kindness."

Talking about responsible pet parenting, Radhika emphasized the role of awareness, she says, "Encouraging people through visual media, through social media, by showing clips and videos, is the only way we can encourage people to be kind and good towards animals."

Reflecting on her own experiences, she recalled, "As a child, I had three dogs. All three had different personalities. Now my teddy is quite aggressive and grumpy, but still, we love him. Every dog is unique in its own way."

She admitted that her love for dogs has made her more empathetic, she says, "My entire outlook has changed, I have become more kind towards dogs and because of that, more kind towards everyone."

When asked about her one wish on International Dog Day, she says, "I wish I could have a big shelter where dogs and cats are happy, free, and cared for. One day, I hope I can make that dream come true."

On a day dedicated to celebrating dogs, her message serves as a gentle call for compassion, to rescue, to care, and to never forget that every dog deserves a safe and loving place in this world.