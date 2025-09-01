Uff Yeh Love Hai Mushkil: Artist Ashi Singh Brings Bal Ganesha Home For First Time And Celebrates The Festival

Mumbai, September 01, 2025: Currently winning hearts as Kairi in Sony SAB's romance drama, Ufff Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, actor Ashi Singh is equally cherished for the warmth she carries off-screen. This Ganesh Chaturthi gave viewers a glimpse of her real-life celebrations as she welcomed Bappa into her home with her family.

Talking about this family tradition, Ashi shared how Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most-awaited festivals in her household. This year was particularly special as they brought home Bal Ganesha for the first time. Ashi and her siblings divided responsibilities, while one handled the décor and another made modaks. Ashi found herself managing the aarti playlist. She also decorated the space where Bappa was placed, making sure it felt festive and personal. Adding to the joy, she cooked lunch with her mother on the first day, making it a true family affair, and her work friends joined in the celebration as well.

Speaking about the celebration, Ashi said, "For me, Ganesh Chaturthi has always been about family, togetherness, and that special positive energy Bappa brings with him. And, the festival feels extra special this year with Bal Ganesha blessing our home for the first time. I feel grateful to have gotten some time off from shooting Ufff... Yeh Love Hai Mushkil and that I could spend this time cooking with my mom, decorating the house, and enjoying the festival with both family and friends, which makes the celebration truly complete. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone!"

Watch Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, every Monday to Saturday at 8:00 PM, only on Sony SAB