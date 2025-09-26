Uff Yeh Love Hai Mushkil: "Garba Really Fascinates Me, And I Try Really Hard To Learn It,” Says Ashi Singh

Sony SAB's Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil brings audiences a refreshing tale of love, emotions, and relationships, with Ashi Singh essaying the role of Kairi Sharma. Kairi is a spirited, sensitive, and relatable young woman whose journey captures the complexities of love while reflecting the innocence and charm of everyday life. With her nuanced portrayal, Ashi breathes life into Kairi, making her a character viewers instantly connect with.

As the country is immersed in Navratri celebrations, Ashi Singh opens up about the significance of the festival in her life and the unique way she connects to its celebrations. For her, the celebrations are a beautiful blend of her roots and the vibrant traditions.

Speaking about her Navratri celebrations, Ashi shares, "I'm from North India, and there, Navratri was always about Mata ka Jagrata, the puja, and all the rituals. But I was always fascinated by Garba and Dandiya. When I came to Mumbai, I tried really hard to learn Garba. I'm still learning because it's just nine days a year, so it's not easy! The vibe in Mumbai during Navratri is amazing, when you look around, everyone is wearing the same colors as you, following the nine colors for nine days. I love the concept, and I continue to do the puja and vrat that I grew up with. In the evenings, I go with my family, sometimes with friends, to Garba grounds, either to play Garba or just to watch others enjoying themselves. It's such a joyous, vibrant atmosphere."

