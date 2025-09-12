Uff Yeh Love Hai Mushkil New Episode: Yug’s Dilemma Deepens As Lata Tries To Get Closer To Him

Sony SAB's beloved show Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil keeps audiences hooked with its blend of emotions, drama, and the tangled relationship between Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia), Kairi (Ashi Singh) and Lata (Ridhima Pandit). In the recent episodes, Yug's mother Maeri (Supriya Shukla), after her surgery, gathers the entire family to talk and she asks Yug's ex-wife Lata to do a Griha Pravesh with Yug.

In the upcoming episodes, Yug finds himself torn between two women-Lata, whom Maeri constantly pushes toward him, and Kairi, who has silently stood by his family through every storm. While his dislike for women is strong, Yug cannot deny that he is touched by Kairi's quiet strength and unwavering support. Maeri, however, makes no secret of her dislike for Kairi. From treating her like an outsider to humiliating her in front of the family, Maeri draws clear boundaries to keep Kairi away from Yug. Even during Ganpati, when Kairi brings home her idol with devotion, Maeri publicly rejects her gesture, leaving Kairi heartbroken and Yug deeply conflicted.

As emotions run high, Yug is left struggling with the biggest dilemma-should he follow Maeri's will and accept Lata as his wife, or give Kairi a place in his heart and home?

Ashi Singh playing the role of Kairi Sharma said, "Kairi's journey has always been about quiet strength and unconditional love, even when the world around her refuses to see it. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see her devotion tested like never before, especially with Maeri constantly pushing her away. What makes these moments powerful is that despite the pain, Kairi never stops caring for Yug and his family. I think audiences will really connect with her resilience and the way she holds on to love, faith, and hope in the toughest situations."

