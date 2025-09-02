Uff Yeh Love Hai Mushkil: Supriya Shukla On Playing Maeri In Sony SAB’s Show: Childlike, Real & Unconventional

Sony SAB's Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil has been striking a balance between heartwarming family moments and emotional drama, with each character adding depth to the Sinha family's journey. Among them is Maeri, played by veteran actor Supriya Shukla, who brings a refreshing and layered portrayal of a mother unlike any she has played before. From exploring Maeri's carefree, childlike essence to finding real-life emotional parallels with her own family, Supriya opens up about what makes this role special, the camaraderie she shares with her co-stars, and the joy of being part of a set that feels like home. In this candid conversation, Supriya Shukla reveals how playing Maeri has not only challenged her craft but also become one of the most fulfilling chapters of her acting journey so far.

1. You've played many motherly characters over the years. What makes Maeri stand out for you compared to your previous roles?

Maeri is very different from the usual motherly roles I've played. Her life almost stopped 12-14 years ago, and despite once being a judge, she now has a carefree, almost childlike side to her. For me, this was a new space to explore. I've tried to keep her real and not fall into the trap of making her a stereotype.

2. The show has a mix of senior and younger actors. What's the on-set dynamic like, and have you picked up anything from the younger lot or shared wisdom with them?

The atmosphere on set is wonderful. We have such a talented bunch of actors. Shabir is a superb co-actor and a genuinely warm person, since we've worked together before, our rapport is great. Ashi is fantastic as well, and the younger lot bring in so much energy and enthusiasm, always eager to learn. Honestly, I look forward to being on set every day. And of course, food is everyone's favorite, our lunch breaks are always special!

3. When you're not shooting emotional scenes, how do you unwind on set? Any fun anecdotes with the cast you can share?

Our set is always full of fun and laughter. Everyone comes prepared, but at the same time, there's nonstop masti, smiles, and support for one another. A little ritual we have is clapping whenever any co-actor delivers a really good scene, it keeps the energy high and makes the environment very encouraging.

4. Mairi often comes across as the emotional strength of the Sinha family. In your own life, do you find yourself being that anchor, or is this something you've discovered more through playing her?

In real life, being a mother to two daughters, I share a strong emotional bond with my family. I'm more like a friend to my daughters and a bestie to my husband. At home, there's always been a balance of emotions, and I try to make sure we keep smiling through life. That emotional connection is something I naturally carry, so in many ways it blends with what I bring to Maeri.

5. The story moves between lighthearted family moments and intense drama. As an actor, which space challenges you more as an actor and which do you secretly look forward to performing?

For me, the challenge is always to perform with honesty. Acting, when done naturally, should feel like it's not acting at all, and that's the toughest part. Whether it's comedy or intense drama, if a scene touches my heart, I know it will touch the audience as well. If it doesn't connect with me, I always make sure to discuss it and adjust so it feels more real. That way, the audience can truly feel it too.

6. Shaurya and Anya's engagement brings joy to the family this week. Do you enjoy shooting these celebratory family sequences as much as the emotional ones?

Absolutely! These celebratory sequences are always so much fun because all of us come together, and the set instantly feels like one big family gathering. The energy during such moments is infectious, there's music, laughter, and a sense of togetherness that feels very real. It doesn't feel like we're acting at all, more like we're celebrating in our own lives. These lighter moments bring balance to the intense emotional tracks, and as an actor, it's refreshing to experience both sides while shooting.

Watch Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, every Monday to Saturday at 8:00 PM, only on Sony SAB