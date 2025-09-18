Uff Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Today Episode: Kairi Vs Lata Who’s Really Going To Win Yug’s Heart In Sony SAB’s Show

Sony SAB's beloved show Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil continues to win hearts with its high emotions, intense family drama, and the evolving relationship between Yug Sinha (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Kairi Sharma (Ashi Singh). During the Ganpati ceremony, Kairi brings all the siblings together for a pooja. However, Yug, bound by Lata's (Ridhima Pandit) condition, performs the aarti with her, leaving Kairi heartbroken. Afterward, Yug confesses to Lata that his heart was with Kairi and his brothers, signaling that his feelings for Kairi are growing

Upcoming episodes will bring major drama to the Sinha family. While hiding Yug from Shaurya (Abhishek Verma), Kairi finds hidden property papers, which sparks a conflict. Lata overhears this and begins to plot against Kairi. The situation gets worse when Shaurya discovers Yug is not his real brother. Yug becomes distant, leaving him and Kairi at odds. Eventually, Lata's plan is exposed. The brothers are moved by Yug's lifelong sacrifices and promise to support him.

Amidst the rising tension, Yug is in a sudden accident. The family rushes to him, filled with guilt, while Kairi's deep love for Yug is revealed. Maeri shows Kairi a moment of affection, which makes Lata jealous. This leads to a heated confrontation where Kairi claims her rights as Yug's wife, and Lata vows revenge.

Can Kairi finally stake her claim as Yug's wife, or is Lata about to make her life pure chaos?

Ashi Singh, playing the role of Kairi in Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, shared, "This week is an emotional rollercoaster for Kairi. She is being tested from all sides, by Maeri, by Lata, and by fate itself. But instead of breaking down, she grows stronger. Her love for Yug is what gives her the courage to fight for what's right, even when the odds are against her. I can't wait for the audience to see her fierce side shine in these episodes!"

Tune in to watch Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Monday to Saturday at 8 PM on Sony SAB