Ufff Yeh Love Hai Mushkil: Abhishek Verma Admits Playing Angry Brother To Shabir Ahluwalia Isn’t Easy

With Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, Sony SAB brings a story that blends romance with sibling bonds. Shaurya (Abhishek Verma) may often clash with his elder brother Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) on screen, but their off-screen camaraderie makes their chemistry feel natural and real. In the latest episodes, Shaurya turns into the bridge between love and family, joining hands with his siblings to bring Yug closer to Kairi (Ashi Singh), while also celebrating his own relationship with Anya (Mausami Debnath). At the same time, his journey isn't without conflict, as Shaurya's anger towards Yug comes from the shadow of Lata's death and Maeri's growing suspicion that Yug may have been involved.

For Abhishek Verma, portraying Shaurya as the "angry brother" has been a real challenge because the character's outbursts clash with the affection and admiration he naturally feels for Shabir Ahluwalia. With their off-screen bond being warm and effortless, it was difficult for him to channel convincing resentment on screen. The toughest part was ensuring Shaurya's anger didn't look superficial but carried the weight of a brother torn between love, suspicion, and unresolved emotions. Abhishek sees this constant push-and-pull as the heart of their dynamic, where even in moments of rage, the underlying bond is felt, making the anger layered and relatable rather than one-dimensional.

Abhishek Verma, playing the role of Shaurya in Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, shared, "We share a lot in common, from our love for camping to our shared struggle with technology (we always have a good laugh about that!). More importantly, he often shares his life experiences with me, which truly help me grow as a person. One of the things I admire most is how he always makes sure we eat together on set, because, as they say, the family that eats together, stays together. That's also what makes playing the angry brother to him such a challenge, our real bond is so warm and affectionate that it takes effort to switch into that contrasting dynamic for the camera."

