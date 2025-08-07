Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil: Ashi Singh’s Dreamy Wedding Look Draws Inspiration From The Pastel Bridal Trend

Mumbai, 7th August 2025: Sony SAB's Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil continues to charm viewers with its heartfelt story and vibrant characters. In the upcoming episodes, the show gears up for a highly anticipated moment, Kairi Sharma's (played by Ashi Singh) wedding. Adding to the excitement is Ashi Singh's stunning bridal avatar that's straight out of a modern-day fairy tale.

Ditching traditional reds and maroons, Ashi's look embraces Bollywood's preferred pastel palette that's been trending on and off-screen. Styled in soft hues of blush pink and ivory with intricate embroidery, Ashi's look was the epitome of elegance and grace. The ensemble was completed with traditional jewellery including a heavy choker, matha patti and nath all adding a regal touch. The layered bangles and soft makeup amplified the bridal glow, making her appearance feel straight out of a royal pastel fairytale. The look has already begun to capture fans' attention, with many drawing parallels to celebrity bridal fashion that has taken social media by storm in recent years.

Talking about her look, Ashi Singh shares , "This wedding sequence is very special, and I was excited to wear this lehenga. As an actor, I've worn a variety of traditional looks, but this one stood out because it felt so grand and royal. From the outfit to the jewelry to the setting, everything feels magical. I love how the pastel tones beautifully mirror Kairi's gentle personality while also resonating with my own. At the same time, it's very much in line with today's bridal fashion trends. It's something I would genuinely consider for real-life inspiration too!"

Tune in to watch Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Monday to Saturday at 8 PM on Sony SAB