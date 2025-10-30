Vasudha Cast: Nishi Saxena On Her Entry: ‘My Role Adds A New Layer Of Twist To Dev And Vasu’s Journey’

The popular Zee TV show Vasudha is gearing up for a new turn in its storyline as actress Nishi Saxena makes a significant entry into the show. Starring Priya Thakur and Abhishek Sharma in lead roles, Vasudha has been winning hearts with its gripping narrative and emotional depth, and Nishi's character promises to add yet another exciting layer to the story.

Nishi will be seen playing a positive and impactful character- Nandini, whose arrival will bring several twists in Dev and Vasu's life. While a 'third angle' in a love story is often portrayed negatively, Nishi's role will break that stereotype, bringing warmth, complexity, and emotional depth to the track.

Sharing her excitement about joining the show, Nishi said, "It feels amazing to be a part of Vasudha, especially when the story is at such a dramatic and emotional juncture. The show already has a strong connection with the audience, so joining it at this stage feels both exciting and rewarding. I'm thrilled to bring a new layer to the narrative and contribute to the ongoing twists in Dev and Vasu's journey. As an actor, being part of such a show gives you immense creative satisfaction because every scene has depth and meaning. The team has been extremely welcoming, and it already feels like home on set. I'm really looking forward to how the audience reacts to my character and the new dimension she adds to the story."

She further added, "When I heard about the character and her relevance to the story, I knew it wasn't a regular cameo or side part, it had depth and importance. I've always wanted to play a role that challenges me emotionally, and this one felt like the perfect opportunity. Nandini is not one-dimensional, there's a mix of strength, vulnerability, and a sense of purpose in her actions. I loved that she isn't just there to create drama, her presence actually impacts the lives of the main characters in a big way. Her entry will bring in many twists in Dev and Vasu's life. Usually, a third angle is always seen to be negative, but that is not the case with my role. I'm sure the audience is going to love this character and find it very interesting."

With Nishi Saxena's entry, Vasudha is set to take viewers on a fresh emotional ride filled with unexpected twists, heartfelt moments, and strong performances.

To know more, tune into Vasudha, every day at 9.30 pm only on Zee TV!