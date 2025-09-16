Vasudha First Anniversary EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Sharrma Aka Dev Elated As Show Clocks One Year: I Owe A Big…

Vasudha Exclusive: ZEE TV's hit drama Vasudha premiered last year and continues to capture audiences with its gripping storyline and well-developed characters. A major highlight is Devansh, or Dev, portrayed brilliantly by Abhishek Sharma, whose performance adds depth and charm to the show.

Vasudha is currently making headlines as the much-loved show has completed one successful year today (September 16), leaving the team as well as fans elated. As Vasudha marks its first anniversary, lead actor Abhishek Sharrma reflected on the overwhelming love he has received from audiences and the unforgettable journey so far.

ABHISHEK SHARRMA ELATED AS VASUDHA COMPLETES ONE YEAR

Sharing his thoughts on the milestone, Abhishek told Filmibeat, "Over the course of this journey, I've truly come to understand how strongly the audience connects with my character. There were moments, like when my onscreen mother stopped speaking to me or during the accident track, that touched viewers so deeply they reached out to me with genuine concern, as if I was going through it myself. That kind of response made me realize that every emotion we portray-whether it's joy, pain, or struggle is being felt just as intensely by those watching. It's their love and involvement that make this journey so rewarding, and completing a year of Vasudha wouldn't have been possible without them."

He further added his gratitude to the show's supporters and team, "I owe a big thank you to all the fans who have supported and tuned into Vasudha throughout this journey-it feels incredible to be a part of such a wonderful storyline, backed by an amazing production team, crew, and cast."

ABHISHEK SHARRMA'S HEARTFELT SOCIAL MEDIA POST GOES VIRAL ON VASUDHA ANNIVERSARY

On the special occasion, Abhishek Sharrma took to his social media account and posted some unforgettable BTS moments with Vasudha team along with a heartfelt note. In the caption, he wrote, "From day one to year one, it's been nothing short of incredible. Here's to the journey so far and many more years of magic awaiting us. Thank you all for being part of this journey, let's keep the story going, stronger than ever."

With its powerful narrative and relatable characters, Vasudha has created a lasting impact on audiences, and Abhishek's portrayal of Dev continues to be one of the highlights of the show. As the series steps into another year, fans can look forward to more heartfelt moments, emotional turns, and compelling drama.