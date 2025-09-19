Vasudha Heroine Priya Thakur Reveals The Proposal She Has Always Dreamed Of: I Caught Myself Blushing...

Vasudha Update: Since childhood, almost every girl dreams of her perfect proposal- grand, magical, and straight out of a fairytale. Be it the twinkle of lights, a heartfelt confession, or the promise of forever, "that one moment" holds a special place in every woman's heart. And this week, Vasudha (Priya Thakur) got to live that very dream.

The wait is finally over for Vasudha's fans! After weeks of anticipation, Devansh (Abhishek Sharrma) has confessed his love in a truly magical proposal. Brimming with emotion, warmth, and grandeur, the moment has left audiences captivated and swooning over the duo's undeniable chemistry.

Interestingly, it isn't just the audience who has been swept off their feet; Priya admits that the dreamy proposal has lingered with her off-screen as well. And while fans can't get enough of the on-screen romance, Priya too holds on to the hope that life will surprise her with a proposal just as grand, heartfelt, and unforgettable.

Priya Thakur said, "When I shot for the scenes where Devansh proposes to Vasudha, it honestly felt like stepping into every girl's dream, the kind of magical moment we secretly picture for ourselves. The way he looked into her eyes, the love in his words, the grand gesture, it was pure perfection! I won't lie; I caught myself blushing and imagining how I'd want my own proposal to be. Just like Vasudha, I too wish for that fairytale moment where everything feels surreal, dreamy décor, heartfelt words, and the love of your life making you feel like the heroine of your own story. That's the kind of unforgettable memory I'd want to hold on to forever."

With Vasudha and Devansh's love story finally blossoming into romance, viewers are hooked to see what destiny has in store for them. Will this magical proposal mark the start of their happily-ever-after, or will new challenges test their bond in unexpected ways?

To know more, tune in to Vasudha every day at 09:30 pm, only on Zee TV!