Vasudha Lead Abhishek Sharrma Reveals How He Celebrates Navratri: I Either Go With Friends Or Go Pandal...

Actor Abhishek Sharrma, best known for his role in Vasudha, opened up about how he spends his time during the festive season, balancing his busy shooting schedules with moments of celebration.

Speaking about his love for Navratri festivities, Abhishek said, "Whenever I get a off from shoot, I love heading out with my friends-especially those who are passionate about Garba to different Garba venues in the city. The energy, the music, and the vibrant atmosphere always uplift my spirit. At the same time, I equally enjoy going solo on my bike, hopping between pandals, soaking in the beautiful decorations, and actively participating in the poojas being held there. These little experiences give me peace of mind and a strong sense of connection to our traditions. Festivals like Navratri remind me of the importance of faith, togetherness, and celebrating culture in its purest form."

The actor added that these outings not only give him a chance to unwind but also keep him connected to traditions and community celebrations. Abhishek believes that the festive season is the perfect opportunity to strike a balance between work, faith, and togetherness. Currently winning praise for his impactful performance in Vasudha, Abhishek has been applauded for bringing depth and authenticity to his character.