Vasudha New Time Slot EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Sharrma (Dev) Happy With New Timings: Zee TV Made The Best…

Vasudha Exclusive: Since its launch in September last year, Vasudha on Zee TV has managed to carve a strong space for itself among daily dramas. The family saga has been steadily climbing the popularity charts, thanks to its gripping plot and emotional storytelling.

What keeps the audience hooked is the heartwarming yet dramatic journey of the lead characters, Devansh (played by Abhishek Sharrma) and Vasudha (played by Priya Thakur). Their chemistry has become one of the biggest highlights of Vasudha, striking a chord with viewers.

While both actors shine in their roles, Abhishek's layered performance as Dev has received special praise for bringing depth and intensity to the narrative.

VASUDHA GETS A NEW TIME SLOT ONCE AGAIN

Vasudha has also been enjoying a consistent TRP, holding its ground despite stiff competition in the prime-time slot. This steady growth proves its strong connection with the audience. With every new twist in the storyline, curiosity around Dev and Vasudha's journey only grows stronger, making fans eager to see how their fate unfolds.

In a surprising turn of events, the channel decided to change its time slot earlier this month from 10:15 to 10:30 PM after the premiere of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. As expected, the loyal viewers weren't happy with the decision and expressed their displeasure on social media. However, after seeing the fans' unhappiness, Zee TV has now shifted Vasudha to the prime time slot of 9:30 PM.

In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Vasudha lead star Abhishek Sharrma opened up about the new time slot and stated that he's happy as the show will reach a wider audience now.

ABHISHEK SHARRMA ELATED WITH THE NEW TIME SLOT OF VASUDHA

Sharing his opinion, Abhishek told us, "Vasudha has been getting a good response, and people have been loving the story, the track, and everything. A lot of people were saying that 10:30 pm was getting late, and people could not get to see the whole episode. Sometimes they get late, sometimes they go to sleep. People could not watch it, so Zee TV made the best decision for all its viewers. The channel heard all the viewers and all the fans, their request got accepted, and Vasudha has been shifted to 9.30 pm now. This has been done for fans so that more people will watch the show, resulting in a hike in viewership."

Talking about the positive impact of slot change, he concluded, "I think more people will get to watch the show because sometimes the kids or the elderly sleep early. So the viewership will increase, and people will get to see their favorite show early. I think more traction is going to come, more people are going to join, and the audience is going to increase."

Are you liking the current track of Vasudha? Tell us what you think in the comments section.