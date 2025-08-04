Vasudha New Time Slot Starting Tonight: Here’s When Vasudha Will Air On Zee TV? REASON Behind Time Change Is…

Vasudha New Time Slot: Zee TV's Vasudha has quickly become a fan favorite since its premiere in September last year. The show has been gaining steady popularity, thanks to its emotional depth, engaging storyline, and strong character arcs.

One of the biggest reasons behind its growing success is Abhishek Sharrma and Priya Thakur's impactful performances as Devansh (Dev) and Vasudha, respectively. Their onscreen chemistry has captured viewers' attention, but it's Abhishek's portrayal of Dev that truly stands out.

Over the past few months, Vasudha has seen a noticeable boost in its TRP ratings. Even with tough competition from other TV shows, it continues to hold a strong position on the charts. As the plot thickens, audiences are eagerly tuning in to see what lies ahead in Dev and Vasudha's path.

VASUDHA WITNESSES CHANGE IN TIME SLOT YET AGAIN

While Vasudha has become a constant name in the top 10 highest-rated TV shows across channels, the channel has surprised everyone by changing its time slot once again. Yes, you read that right!

For those who are unaware, Vasudha is going to air at a new time slot starting tonight (August 4), from Monday to Sunday. While the much-loved show was airing at 10:15 pm till last week, it is now being telecast at 10:30 from now on. Vasudha isn't the only show that has witnessed a slot change; three other Zee TV shows have undergone the same.

You can take a look at the new timings of Vasudha and other Zee TV shows below:

WHY ZEE TV CHANGED THE TIME SLOT OF VASUDHA?

Well, the channel has decided to change the lineup to accommodate the much-hyped reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, which premiered on Zee TV last night and is going to air daily from 9:30-10:30 pm. However, we're sure that Vasudha is still going to hold strongly in terms of ratings. Don't you agree?

Are you happy with the channel's decision to change the timings of Vasudha? Share your opinion in the comments section.