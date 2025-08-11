Vin Doghantali Hi Tutena Episode 1 Telecast Time: Here’s When The First Episode Will Premiere On Zee Marathi

Vin Doghantali Hi Tutena Episode 1 Telecast Time: The wait is finally over for Marathi TV fans! Zee Marathi's much-awaited serial Vin Doghantali Hi Tutena (also known as Veen Doghatli He Tutena) is all set for its grand launch tonight (August 11). The show stars Subodh Bhave and Tejashree Pradhan in the lead roles.

Ever since Vin Doghantali Hi Tutena was announced, it has been creating a strong buzz among viewers. Social media has been abuzz with discussions, and fans have been counting down the days to see the first episode.

VIN DOGHANTALI HI TUTENA OVERVIEW: PLOT AND CAST DETAILS

Popular Marathi actress Tejashree Pradhan is all set to make a much-awaited comeback to Zee Marathi after several years. Fans have been eager to know about her next project ever since she left Premachi Goshta on Star Pravah, and now the wait is finally over. In her new show Vin Doghantali Hi Tutena, Tejashree will be seen opposite Subodh Bhave, marking another on-screen collaboration after their recent film Tadev Lagnam. The channel recently released the first promo, sparking conversations among viewers.

The story revolves around two people who are past the so-called 'right age' for marriage but find themselves brought together by fate. The tagline - "When destiny matches two people, it becomes marriage... and when it's not planned, it becomes love" - perfectly captures the theme.

While many fans have praised the promo for its charm and emotional appeal, some couldn't help but compare it to the Hindi serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Others pointed out that the show's title is taken from a line in the classic Zee Marathi serial Khulta Kali Khulena's title song, which is also featured in the new show's soundtrack.

VIN DOGHANTALI HI TUTENA EPISODE 1 PREMIERE DATE: WHEN TO WATCH ON ZEE MARATHI?

Don't miss the premiere of Vin Doghantali Hi Tutena (Veen Doghatli Hi Tutena) starting today (August 11), airing Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM, only on Zee Marathi.

WHEN AND WHERE TO STREAM VIN DOGHANTALI HI TUTENA ONLINE?

Along with airing on Zee Marathi, the show will also likely stream on Zee5, giving digital viewers a chance to watch it anytime. However, those using the platform will need a paid subscription to access it.