Veer Sharma Death Reason: 8-Year-Old Shrimad Ramayan Child Actor & Brother Die, Here’s What Happened

Veer Sharma Death Reason: In a tragic incident, child actor Veer Sharma and his brother Shaurya lost their lives in a fire at their home in Kota, Rajasthan. The fire, which started due to a short circuit, occurred while the boys were asleep. The blaze erupted in the early hours of Sunday morning in their fourth-floor apartment in Deepshree Building.

Their father, Jitendra Sharma, was attending a bhajan programme when the fire broke out. Meanwhile, their mother Rita Sharma was in Mumbai for work. Neighbours noticed smoke emanating from the flat and rushed to help. They managed to extinguish the flames but found the brothers unconscious due to smoke inhalation.

Tragic Loss of Young Talents

Veer Sharma was known for his role as Pushkal in the SonySAB show Shrimad Ramayan. He also portrayed Lakshman in Veer Hanuman and was set to debut in films soon. His brother Shaurya was preparing for the IIT entrance exams, aspiring to become an engineer.

The neighbours promptly informed Jitendra Sharma about the situation and took the boys to a hospital. Unfortunately, they were declared dead upon arrival. The family later donated the boys' eyes according to their wishes.

Investigation Underway

The Kota police are investigating the incident further. An FIR has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS Act. The drawing room suffered significant damage, but fortunately, the fire did not spread to other parts of the house.

Veer had recently shared a photo with actor Jaideep Ahlawat and casting director Mukesh Chhabra on social media, hinting at another project. This tragic event has left many mourning the loss of these promising young talents.

The bodies were handed over to the family after Rita Sharma returned from Mumbai. This devastating incident has deeply affected those who knew Veer and Shaurya, highlighting how quickly life can change.