Vicky Jain Health Update: Ankita's Husband Gets 45 Stitches On Hand After An Accident; Here's What Happened

Vicky Jain, husband of Ankita Lokhande, is recovering in Kokilaben Hospital after suffering a severe hand injury. Despite the pain, he remains in good spirits, supported by Ankita's unwavering presence and strength, highlighting their strong bond.

Actor Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain, has been in Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, for three days. He was admitted after a severe accident where glass shards pierced his right hand, requiring 45 stitches. Filmmaker Sandeep Singh shared this information along with photos of the couple at the hospital.

Ankita has been by Vicky's side throughout his hospital stay. In the shared images, she is seen sitting next to him as he rests on a hospital bed. His right arm is fully bandaged from elbow to wrist. In one image, Ankita covers her face with her hands, appearing emotional.

Support and Strength

Sandeep Singh praised Ankita's unwavering support for Vicky during this challenging time. He wrote, "After a painful accident where many pieces of glass pierced @realvikasjainn hand, 45 stitches, and three days in the hospital, his spirit still stands unshaken. He still managed to make us laugh and feel as if nothing has happened."

Sandeep continued to commend Ankita's resilience: "@lokhandeankita, you are nothing less than a superwoman standing like a rock through 72 hours of worry and care. The love you carry for your husband has been your shield, your courage has been his strength."

Family and Friends

Sandeep also expressed gratitude towards Vikaash Agarwall for his constant support: "And to @vikaashagarwall bhaiya there are very few souls like you, always standing for us and our family in every storm, unconditionally." He acknowledged their collective strength and unity.

The filmmaker extended thanks to Kokilaben Hospital's CEO Dr. Santosh Shetty and VP Dr. Mihir Dalal for their assistance during Vicky's treatment.

A Journey Together

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain began dating in 2019 after Ankita's breakup with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Vicky supported Ankita through various phases of her life. Their relationship blossomed into marriage in December 2021 with a grand ceremony.

The couple has since participated in reality shows like Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17. They have become popular among fans for their chemistry and partnership.

The couple's journey highlights their enduring bond and mutual support through life's challenges. Their story continues to inspire many who follow their journey closely.