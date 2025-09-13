Vicky Jain Hospitalized: Is Laughter Chefs 2 Star Okay? What Happened To Ankita Lokhande's Husband?

Vicky Jain Hospitalized: Known for their strong bond, public appearances, and, of course, their nok jhoks, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande became a household name after their stint on Bigg Boss 17, where their love, conflicts, and chemistry grabbed major headlines. Now, Ankita's husband Vicky is in the news for a completely different reason.

In a serious turn of events, Laughter Chefs star and Ankita Lokhande's husband has been hospitalized. The news first broke out after Vicky's Bigg Boss 17 and Laughter Chefs Season 2 co-contestant Samarth Jurel visited him in the hospital and shared a video from there on his social media handle.

Vicky Jain Hospitalized: Samarth Jurel Shares Update

The now-viral clip shows a visibly weak but smiling Vicky resting in a hospital bed, while Samarth stands beside him, offering support and wishing him a speedy recovery. The heartwarming gesture not only confirmed the news but also triggered an outpouring of love and concern from fans across social media.

In the video, shared on his Instagram story, Samarth is heard saying, "Bye Vicky bhai, bye." Turning it into a cute and funny banter, Vicky replied, "Bye mat bol yaar". To which, Samarth, in his funny way, responded, "I mean, I'll meet you in 2 hours".

Samarth captioned his Ig story, "Bade bhai jaldi recover hooo mere Tony Stark. (sic)"

What Happened To Vicky Jain?

While Samarth didn't disclose the reason behind Vicky's hospitalization, it is being assumed that Vicky has injured his hand. In the photos and videos circulating online, Vicky's hand is seen wrapped up in a bandage.

Actress-dancer Anshita Dhawan, one of Vicky Jain's close friends, too, took her Instagram handle and shared pictures of Vicky on her stories. Wishing him a speedy recovery, Anshite wrote, "Bounce back soon Vikku (red heart emoji)

My heart aches to see u like this, but that smile on your face tells me your a king for a reason (red heart)

My strong brother (red heart)

Bounce back stronger (heart)

Love You @realvikasjainn"