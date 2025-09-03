Warner Bros. Discovery Announces Reality Ranis Of The Jungle Season 2 With More Drama, Tougher Challenges

Warner Bros. Discovery's 'Reality Ranis of the Jungle' is returning for a gripping Season 2, and the trailer has been revealed. The all-female survival reality show has expanded its terrain, moving from the jungle and extending to the beach. The first-look promo gives a thrilling glimpse into the high-octane drama and survival challenges that await. This season, 12 participants will battle it out amidst the crashing waves and shifting sands for the coveted "Reality Rani of the Jungle" crown.

After a successful season 1, the second season of the reality-adventure show looks bigger than ever, with double the fun. It features a fresh lineup of popular reality stars including Samyukta Hegde, Irena Rudakova, Archana Gautam, Sara Gurpal and others stepping out of their comfort zones and into the wild unknown. Adding a high-voltage twist, the sensational Rakhi Sawant joins the show this season, upping the unpredictability and drama quotient. And who better to guide them through it all than the familiar face of host and actor Varun Sood? He is back to helm the season, ready to prove once again why he's one of India's most dynamic reality hosts.

Talking about the show, Sai Abishek, Head of Factual Entertainment, Kids & Lifestyle - South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, "At Warner Bros. Discovery, we've always believed in redefining the boundaries of non-fiction entertainment. The phenomenal success of Reality Ranis of the Jungle Season 1 reaffirmed that audiences are eager for authentic, high-stakes storytelling. With Season 2, we're taking that excitement to the next level-elevating adventure-survival reality and strengthening our position as leaders in the genre. This season goes beyond just survival-it blends drama, action, and the signature Discovery twist, making it a thrilling watch for both die-hard fans and new audiences alike. It truly has something for everyone."

Host Varun Sood adds, "Season 1 was a thrilling ride, and I'm excited to be back for another round, this time on the beach. What makes Reality Ranis of the Jungle so unique is that it's not just about surviving challenges, it's about watching strong personalities transform when they are pushed beyond their limits. As a host, I get a front-row seat to their highs, lows, and breakthroughs, and I can promise fans that Season 2 will be bigger, bolder, and full of surprises."

This year also marks a special milestone as Discovery completes 40 years globally and 30 years in India; continuing its journey of delivering bold, pathbreaking stories that inspire and entertain audiences.

Watch the Season 2 trailer here:

Reality Queens of the Jungle format is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. International Television Production.