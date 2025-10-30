When The Whole House Got Nominated: The Most Talked-About Bigg Boss Nominations

If there's one thing that never fails to shock Bigg Boss fans, it's when everyone in the house gets nominated. Over the years, several seasons have witnessed moments where one mistake, one argument, or one defiant decision has led Bigg Boss to punish the entire house. With Bigg Boss 19 currently in chaos after all contestants were nominated, let's look back at the most unforgettable times when the same fate struck in previous seasons.

Bigg Boss 19: The Mic Mishap That Cost Everyone

The Bigg Boss 19 house is currently on edge after Bigg Boss announced that the entire house is nominated this week. It all began when Abhishek and Ashnoor broke one of the most basic house rules by not wearing their microphones. Bigg Boss then turned to Mridul, the current captain, and asked for his opinion on whether the two should be punished. Mridul said that he would not want just the two of them to be nominated. As a result, Bigg Boss decided to nominate the entire house - except Abhishek, Ashnoor, and Mridul himself. The decision shocked the house, sparking intense discussions, emotional reactions, and shifting alliances. What started as a small rule violation turned into one of the most dramatic nomination twists of the season.

Bigg Boss 18: The Time God's Costly Decision

In Bigg Boss 18, Shrutika - the Time God - made a game-changing move that left everyone stunned. Instead of following the rules of the weekly task, she prioritized nominations, an action that Bigg Boss deemed unfair. As punishment, Bigg Boss nominated the entire house except Shrutika. Her decision instantly made her one of the most talked-about contestants of the week and stirred intense resentment among housemates.

Bigg Boss 15: Pratik's Outburst That Punished All

Bigg Boss 15 witnessed one of its most dramatic mass nominations after Pratik Sehajpal's explosive fight with Jay Bhanushali. In the heat of the argument, Pratik damaged house property - a move that Bigg Boss doesn't take lightly. As punishment, Bigg Boss announced that all the Junglewasis would be nominated for the coming week.

The decision caused uproar in the house. Umar Riaz was the first to lash out, calling the punishment "insane" and mocking the logic behind it. He went on to call Pratik a "loser" and sarcastically said, "We've got losers in the house, let's welcome them." Jay was visibly upset, expecting stricter action against Pratik, while Vishal Kotian questioned Bigg Boss' fairness and dared the makers to air his comments. It became one of the most talked-about episodes of the season.

Bigg Boss 13: The Sacrifice That Backfired

Season 13's nomination task became a turning point in the show. Bigg Boss announced that everyone was nominated for eviction, but housemates had a chance to save each other by sacrificing household items. Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Madhurima Tuli, and Shehnaaz Gill were ready to sacrifice their bed to save Vishal, while the others wanted to save Mahira Sharma.

Tensions ran high when Shehnaaz refused to save Mahira, leading to an emotional fallout. Mahira felt hurt, and the house split into groups. Amid the chaos, Arti Singh and Rashami got into a heated argument, which left Arti in tears. Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala stepped in to console her, but the damage was done. When the housemates eventually refused to sacrifice more items, Bigg Boss dropped the bombshell - everyone was nominated for eviction. It was one of the most memorable nomination twists in Bigg Boss history.

Bigg Boss 11: The Secret Nomination Plot

In Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan, and Vikas Gupta were caught discussing nominations, a major violation of house rules. Without hesitation, Bigg Boss decided to set an example and nominated the entire house - except Hina Khan. The punishment sent shockwaves through the house and quickly became a defining moment of the season, with contestants scrambling to repair alliances and rebuild trust.

From broken mics to broken furniture, the Bigg Boss house has seen it all - and every time, the result is pure chaos. With Bigg Boss 19's full-house nomination shaking things up once again, fans are bracing for the drama, alliances, and confrontations that are sure to follow.

Catch Bigg Boss 19 on the 24-hour Live Channel, with daily episodes dropping at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and airing at 10:30 PM on COLORS