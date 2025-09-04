Who Is Ashish Kapoor? Hina Khan’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Co-Star ARRESTED On R*pe Charges - SHOCKING DEETS

Ashish Kapoor Arrested: Television actor Ashish Kapoor, best known for his roles in Dekha Ek Khawaab and Hina Khan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with a r*pe case. Yes, you read that right! The arrest took place in Pune on Wednesday, following an intensive search operation across multiple cities.

WHO ACCUSED ASHISH KAPOOR OF R*PE?

According to officials, the case was registered in Delhi after a woman alleged that Ashish Kapoor had r*ped her inside a washroom during a house party held in the capital in the second week of August. Police began tracking the actor soon after the complaint. His movements were traced first to Goa and later to Pune, where a special team arrested him.

The investigation began when an FIR was lodged on August 11 against Kapoor, his friend who hosted the party, the friend's wife, and two unidentified men. The woman initially accused all of them of assault, claiming that one woman also hit her. Later, in a revised statement, she said only Kapoor had r*ped her, while his friend's wife had assaulted her.

Police officers revealed that Kapoor had first met the complainant on Instagram. He then invited her to his friend's residence for the party, where the alleged assault took place. CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts reportedly show Kapoor and the woman entering a washroom together. Guests began knocking on the door when they did not come out for a long time, leading to an argument that spilled outside the house.

WOMAN ALLEGED THAT THE INCIDENT WAS RECORDED

The woman also alleged that the incident had been recorded, though police said no such video has surfaced during the investigation. On August 18, the victim gave another statement naming Kapoor and his friend, but later, during an anticipatory bail hearing on August 21, she excluded the friend's name. His friend and wife have since secured bail.

DCP (North) Raja Banthia confirmed that Kapoor is now in custody, and further legal procedures are underway. Police have also clarified that charges initially filed under gangr*pe will be modified to reflect r*pe charges against Kapoor alone.

WHO IS ASHISH KAPOOR? ALL ABOUT THE ACTOR ARRESTED FOR R*PE

Ashish Kapoor, who once maintained an active presence on Instagram before deleting his account, has had a long career in Indian television as well as a personal life that often drew attention. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Uday in Dekha Ek Khwaab, where Priyal Gor played the lead role.

This part made him a household name and remains one of his most remembered characters. Alongside this success, he worked in many popular serials, including Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar, Saraswatichandra, Molkki Rishton Ki Agnipariksha, Sasural Simar Ka 2, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (OG Akshara's brother-in-law).

MEET THE EX GIRLFRIENDS OF ASHISH KAPOOR

Born on October 17, 1984, Kapoor is now 40 years old. Off-screen, his relationships often made headlines. He first dated his Dekha Ek Khwaab co-star Priyal Gor, who was 18 at the time. Though their romance ended, Kapoor later revealed that they remained friends even after the breakup.

He later entered into a relationship with Albanian model Ilda Kroni, which lasted for about two years before ending on a sour note. Following this, Kapoor found love again with producer Pearl Grey. The two met while working together on Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, where Kapoor played Adarsh and Grey served as the show's executive producer.

Their relationship grew stronger, and in April 2021, the couple got engaged. They even inked matching tattoos that read till death do us apart. However, the relationship ended after more than a year.

Disclaimer: This article contains information related to sexual assault allegations. The details are based on official police statements and media reports available at the time of publication. All individuals mentioned are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The intent of this report is solely to inform readers about developments in the case, not to pass judgment. Reader discretion is advised.