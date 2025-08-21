Who Is Gia Manek? Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gopi Bahu Finds Her 'Ahem Ji', Is Now Married To...

Gia Manek wedding photos: It's time to send congratulatory messages to Gia Manek and Varun Jain as they have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Giving a special surprise to the fans, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress shared photos with her husband from their wedding. The TV diva trended on social media as the pictures went viral.

In case you are wondering who Gia Manek is and what her connection with the TV industry is, we are here to provide you with all the details.

WHO IS GIA MANEK? NET WORTH, TV SHOWS AND MORE

Gia Manek shot to fame after playing the role of Gopi Bahu in Star Plus' hit serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She was an intregal part of the show for two years. As she decided to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 on a rival channel (Colors TV), Star Plus decided to fire her and end her association with Saathiya.

Her exit from Saathiya set several tongues wagging as the viewers loved her performance as the innocent and docile Gopi bahu. Devoleena Bhattacharjee replaced Gia as the new Gopi after she departed from the show.

Gia Manek has also worked in shows like Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Manmohini and Jeannie Aur Juju

WHO IS GIA MANEK MARRIED TO? MEET HER HUSBAND

Varun Jain (Varunn Jain), who has worked in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha, is the love of Gia's life. The duo kept their relationship under wraps.

While gossip mills linked Gia with her co-stars, the actress always remained guarded about her personal life. Dressed in a beautiful traditional Indian outfit, the popular TV bahu oozed elegance as she posed for the camera with her husband.

You need to drop everything and check out her magical wedding photos.

"With the grace of Divine and Master's and with all the love showered, we've stepped into this forever union - hand in hand, heart to heart. We were two friends, today we're husband & wife.So grateful for the love, blessings and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special. Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs (sic)," Gia & Varunn wrote on Instagram as they posted the wedding photos.

Varun Jain was earlier linked with Nia Sharma. However, the two actors never confirmed their relationship. In a conversation with India Forums, Varun said, "It's nothing like that. We just got busy with our shows. And then your friends do not care if one is playing the lead while the other is not".

We extend our heartiest congratulations to the newly married couple.