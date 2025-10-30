Who Will Rule The Villa? 5 Names Rumoured To Join Sunny Leone As The New Host Of MTV Splitsvilla X6!

India's biggest and most loved dating reality show is back with a brand-new season! MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 is here, and it's going to be fresh, fiery, and full of unexpected twists. Fans can't wait to see what drama, romance, and chemistry unfold this time. And the big question everyone's asking, who will join Sunny Leone as the new face of love and host? Rumors have it, the names doing the rounds are some of the biggest heartthrobs and fan favorites. Here are the names we hear are in talks!

Rohit Saraf - The nation's ultimate crush who's stolen hearts with his boy-next-door charm and effortless smile. From winning everyone over in Mismatched to bringing his signature Panwari energy that's pure magic, his charm is truly unbeatable. He's sweet, grounded, and the kind of guy who makes romance feel real and relatable.

Karan Wahi - The OG heartthrob who's been charming audiences since day one. He's got that perfect mix of confidence, humor, and effortless charisma that makes him impossible to ignore. Whether he's flirting his way through a moment, hosting with his trademark wit, or simply flashing that killer smile, he knows exactly how to win hearts - all in just one wink.

Prince Narula - MTV icon who comes full circle! From winning hearts as a fiery contestant to now commanding the stage as a host, he's built a legacy rooted in passion, confidence, and pure charisma. Prince knows the game inside out; he's lived it, ruled it and now leads it with unmatched energy. His journey is proof that when it comes to owning the spotlight and keeping the drama real, no one does it better than Prince Narula - the king of MTV himself.

Rannvijay Singha - The ideal gentleman who perfectly balances grit, grace and game. A true icon of strength and sincerity, he's back to remind everyone what loyalty and love really stand for. With his calm confidence and magnetic presence, Rannvijay doesn't just host a show, he sets the tone for it. He's the mentor, the motivator, and the man who brings heart to every moment.

Karan Tacker - From being television's long-time crush to now owning his space as a certified lover boy, he's the definition of charm and confidence. With his sharp looks, effortless style, and magnetic personality, Karan has that undeniable king energy that instantly draws people in. Whether he's making hearts race with his smile or winning everyone over with his suave demeanor.

Karan Veer Mehra - A familiar and much-loved face on Indian television, Karan Veer Mehra brings a refreshing mix of maturity and charm. Known for his grounded personality and boyish warmth, he's someone who connects instantly with audiences. His calm composure, sprinkled with just the right dose of humor and flirtation making him a host who's both relatable and effortlessly captivating.

Let's find out who'll be joining Sunny Leone this season as the ultimate King of Hearts, the one ready to rule the game of love with charm, chaos and a whole lot of chemistry!